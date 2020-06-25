Protest at Rock County Courthouse highlights incarceration rates, disparities

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – More than two-dozen demonstrators met at the Rock County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, in a planned protest aiming to highlight incarceration rates of African American men in Wisconsin.

According to Bloomberg News, as of the 2010 census, Wisconsin had the highest incarceration rate of black males nationwide, with 12.8 percent of black men behind bars.

“We’re fighting against the unfairness and the injustice,” said Michael Bell, who serves as the Assistant Minister at New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit. “The hate, the racism. We’re fighting against families being broken up.”

Bell and other political activists from the Beloit area spoke, as well as longtime Rock County Public Defender Walter Isaacson.

Demonstrators highlighted local cases, including an August 2018 murder of Robert Thomas, a black man in Janesville allegedly murdered by a woman he was seeing, Sarina Stone. Shortly after Thomas’s death, Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary announced he would not be pressing charges against Stone, citing Thomas’s history of violence against her, and calling the killing an act of self defense.

“Robert was a very funny person, he made everyone laugh,” said Thomas’s mother Elizabeth Davidson, who was in attendance Thursday. “I could be having a bad day and he would come to my house and he would crack jokes.”

Davidson says after nearly two years, she’s still asking for action from O’Leary.

“I would want to ask, how do you sleep at night knowing murderers walk free?” she said.

Thursday’s protest became contentious as leaders disagreed how the message should be shared. A leader from a newly formed Janesville chapter of the Black Panther party, demanded action.

“You all are on notice right now,” said Alfonso Randall. “You all are going to do something. You all are going to help us out.”

Randall highlighted the Janesville Police Department as an issue, citing the department’s lack of diversity.

“Say you lived in this community and the majority of this community, the police and the sheriff were all black. Do you think as a white man you would get justice from a system that’s all one color?” he said.

Leaders within the Beloit Community have organized a prayer event for Saturday, June 27 at Noon, located at Horace White Park, 825 E Grand Avenue. The event will be hosted by Pastors Adam Meyer, from the Family Worship Center, and Pastor Michael Bell from the New Zion Baptist Church.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments