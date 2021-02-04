Protecting your pipes from freezing before this weekend’s cold

Taylor Lasenby by Taylor Lasenby

MADISON, Wis. — With Alert Days and colder temperatures brewing, now is a great time to check on your household appliances.

Michael Sheldon with Sheldon Plumbing in Verona shares some ways to stay ahead of the winter weather:

Open cabinet doors on sink cabinets to allow the room heat to enter and leave them open until the temp outside warms up. Turn up the temperature in your entire home. Keep the garage door closed as much as possible. Run water through faucets at a trickle. Moving water doesn’t freeze up as easily.

Other things to do ahead of winter:

Remove garage hoses from outside faucets and make sure they are shutting off and not leaking. Look for any small holes in the exterior that could be closed up to stop drafts of cold air entering the house.

How can people save money on household appliances?

They can think about replacing faucets and fixtures with more efficient products. Toilets, shower heads are the most common that can help save water usage.

