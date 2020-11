Protecting the integrity of election results

A statewide non-partisan organization has been working all year to protect the integrity of this year’s election. Program Director for Opportunity Wisconsin Meghan Roe joins Live at Four to talk about how the work the organization has done to make sure every vote counts.

