Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Springsteen

Associated Press

Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area. He received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The government dropped drunken driving and reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday stemming from an incident in November, admitting that the rocker’s blood-alcohol level was so low that it didn’t warrant the charges.

Springsteen pleaded guilty to a third charge, consuming alcohol in a closed area. That references the Gateway National Recreation Area, better known as Sandy Hook, an Atlantic Ocean peninsula with views of the New York City skyline.

The judge fined him $500 plus $40 in court costs.

