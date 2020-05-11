Prosecutors clear Oshkosh officer in school shooting

Associated Press by Associated Press

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Prosecutors have cleared an Oshkosh school liaison officer who shot a student during a fight of any criminal wrongdoing.

Winnebago County Assistant District Attorney Anthony S. Prekop said Monday that Officer Michael Wissink‘s decision to use deadly force was justified.

Wissink shot then 16-year-old Grant Fuhrman after Fuhrman attacked Wissink in the officer’s office at Oshkosh West High School in December. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Wissink multiple times with a barbecue fork. Court documents say Wissink couldn’t reach his stun gun so he opened fire.

Neither was seriously injured. Fuhrman has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

