Prosecutor: Man admits to disposing of bodies of brothers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A prosecutor told a judge that a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff made the argument Tuesday during a hearing in which a judge denied a defense request to have two charges of abandoning a corpse dismissed in the case against Garland Nelson, of Braymer.

His case has been moved to Johnson County from Caldwell County where he also was charged last year with first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.