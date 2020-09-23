Prosecutor: DNA evidence links man to Racine officer’s death

Associated Press by Associated Press

RACINE, Wis. — A prosecutor opened the trial of a Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting a police officer at a bar in Racine last year by telling a jury the suspect can be connected to the crime by solid DNA evidence.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dalquavis Ward is accused in the June 2019 death of John Hetland, a 24-year police department veteran. Hetland was off-duty when he tried to intervene in a robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill in June 2019.

Prosecutors said Ward’s DNA was found in four locations.

WITI-TV reports that defense attorney Charles Glynn said in his opening statement that witness statements are shaky and he has evidence that Ward was not in the bar that night.

