Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee to help solve violent crimes, not patrol streets

Associated Press by Associated Press

Freeimages.com/Jeramey Jannene

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. attorney for Milwaukee is stressing that additional federal agents being sent to Milwaukee by President Donald Trump will help local and state law enforcement solve violent crimes, not break up protests.

Matt Krueger told reporters during a video conference Friday the agents’ mission is to help solve violent crimes, not to patrol the streets.

He says he spent Thursday explaining the mission to local authorities.

Trump announced Thursday that he was sending federal agents to a number of U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, to combat violent crime.

Democrats have blasted the decision, pointing to how federal agents have recently been accused of using excessive force against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Evers sent Trump a letter on Wednesday saying he was “deeply disturbed" to hear that agents might travel to Milwaukee without any direct communication with his office. https://t.co/ARQsi8sFK1 — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) July 23, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments