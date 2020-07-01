Proposed legislation would expand protections for historical property, make damage a felony

MADISON, Wis. — A group of legislators is trying to strengthen state laws to protect statues in the weeks following the forceful removal of two statues at the state capitol in June.

The bill, still in its draft stages, makes it a felony to damage or graffiti any structure, plaque, statue, painting or other monument of commemorative or historical significance that is on public property or maintained by the government, according to a memo given to News 3 Now.

It has at least three bipartisan supporters right now, including the state senator who says he was attacked that same night.

By now you’ve likely seen the photos from last Tues night & read my official response. Today, I’m honored to sign on as co-sponsor of @StateRepHutton & @TimCarpenterMKE‘s Protecting Historic Property Act (LRB-6322). Peaceful protesting stops where destruction & violence begin. pic.twitter.com/9sUQ3YrFir — Rep. Barbara Dittrich (@RepDittrich) June 29, 2020

Current law relating to damage or graffiti to historical property requires the property be listed on a registry of prominent features in the landscape of state-owned land. Class I felonies, the classification this bill would use for historical property damage, already covers property valued higher than $2,500.

News 3 Now reached out to the Capitol Police department to see if what happened to the statues is already covered under state law, but the department did not immediately return the request.

If this provision did make it into law, and it still has many steps before then, the penalty for whoever damaged historical property would be up to three and a half years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

