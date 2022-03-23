Proposal would drop Pledge of Allegiance from Dane County Board meetings

by Will Kenneally

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County Board supervisor is pushing the board to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each meeting.

Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said the move is to make county board meetings more accessible to those who may feel uncomfortable with the references to God in the pledge or non-U.S. citizens who may be uncomfortable pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag.

“It’s important for us to think about why we’re doing things in our meetings the way we are,” Wegleitner said.

“We should be thinking about, well, why are we saying it?” she added. “What is accomplished by that — is there unity, if not all of us feel comfortable participating, if not all of our visitors or public commenters want to participate?”

At the top of each meeting, the Dane County Board sets aside time in its agenda for a prayer or inspirational message and the Pledge of Allegiance. Wegleitner’s proposal would eliminate the pledge from future agendas and narrow the other item to just inspirational messages.

For Supervisor Jeff Weigand however, it is an important tradition to maintain and one that does not compel participation.

“One of the best things about America is that we have the freedom to worship or we have the freedom to not worship, and for any individuals that don’t want to participate in the prayer, they absolutely do not have to participate,” Weigand said.

“We should be leaving these options on the table,” he added, “and we shouldn’t be considering these proposals when we really need to be inclusive of these ideas and inclusive of a desire of many individuals who do believe in God and do want to thank God.”

Wegleitner said however, that’s not her aim with her push to remove the pledge.

“Of course, that’s not my intention is to interfere with anybody’s free exercise of religion; that’s not what this is about,” she said, “but when people are associating the pledge with being a Christian nation, that to me really says something about why it is that people hold on to that tradition.”

As to the freedom issue raised by Weigand — the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees that the government “shall make no law regarding the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber says this means that prayers are generally allowable in public settings like county board meetings under current Supreme Court rulings.

Schweber said in the 2014 case Town of Greece v. Galloway, the court ruled that longstanding traditions like opening a meeting with prayer were so well-established they could be tacitly accepted.

Wegleitner’s proposal will head to the board’s executive committee for a vote Thursday. It will have to be approved, however, by the full board when new members take their seats after the April 5 election.

