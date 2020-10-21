Property owner backs out of sale 1 day after city announces plan for men’s homeless shelter

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the attorney representing the owner of a property the city looked to purchase for a men’s shelter was withdrawing from their Purchase and Sale Agreement with the city.

“Obviously, this is unexpected and disappointing news,” Rhodes-Conway said. “But it will not deter the City and the County from our serious intent to develop a new shelter facility. Together we have laid out a $6 million dollar commitment to this project, and we are focused on moving it forward as expeditiously as possible. Alternative locations are already being examined anew. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to County Executive Parisi, to members of the Common Council, and to other community leaders for their support of this effort.”

Rhodes-Conway and county leaders announced just one day ago on Tuesday that they had found a location for a new permanent men’s shelter on the city’s east side.

Located at 4111 E. Towne Boulevard, the new multi-purpose space was planned to be a shelter for men experiencing homelessness with the possibility of it being used to house laundry and kitchen services, among other, down the line.

Right now, men experiencing homelessness are housed at Warner Park Community Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.