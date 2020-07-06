Propane grill causes deck fire outside Fitchburg duplex

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A propane grill led to a fire in Fitchburg on Monday afternoon.

The news release said crews were sent to the 2600 block of Norwich Street at around 3:30 p.m. The response became a full structure fire call after the fire reached the deck where the grill was being used, officials said.

The release said crews extinguished the fire shortly after arriving and were able to minimize damage to the living area of the duplex. Firefighters also removed some siding from the home and confirmed the fire had not extended into the wall.

Officials said everyone had evacuated the home safely without suffering any injuries. The family is not expected to be displaced, as the fire did not cause any structural damage to the home.

Fitchburg police as well as fire departments from Town of Madison, City of Madison and Verona all responded to the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments