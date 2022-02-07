Project leaders hold public meetings on proposed Cottage Grove Amazon distribution center

by Logan Reigstad

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Project officials working with Amazon on a proposed 3.4 million-square-foot on the north side of Cottage Grove held a public meeting on the proposal Monday afternoon.

The $200 million, five-story facility is being proposed near the intersection of County Highways N and TT, north of Interstate 94 on the village’s far north side. It could bring as many as 1,500 jobs once it opens.

During the meeting, area residents voiced concerns about the increased truck traffic the facility, including whether roundabouts at the intersections of Highways N and TT and the ramps to and from I-94 would be able to accommodate the additional semis.

Morgan Baer Blaska, a senior associate for Trammell Crow Company, said the roundabouts are designed with large trucks in mind, adding they are recommending more improvements to roads near the site to handle the uptick in vehicles.

“We are working really closely with (the) village, county and (the Wisconsin Department of Transportation) for those improvements as based off of our facility and the future growth of the village,” she said. “We’re finalizing those details and reviewing them right now, that is in progress, but yes, there will be improvements including widening and access points onto our site. We will self-fund those; that is a portion of the project, so those improvements will be paid for out-of-pocket by the potential user.”

In response to a concern about property values falling because of the project, Baer Blaska said often property values increase after facilities are built.

“Once these facilities are operational, it’s actually the inverse: property values continuing to rise,” she said. “And it really falls down to a simple economic play of supply and demand dynamics. You have a constrained supply of these homes, increased people entering the workforce and the ancillary businesses around that also contribute to the increased demand.”

Another meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday; click here for more information.

