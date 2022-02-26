Progress Center for Black Women wraps up Open House Week

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Progress Center for Black Women celebrated three years of work with an open house week.

The center hosted events highlighting its work, thanking its partners, and welcoming new members.

The week gave center founder and CEO Sabrina Madison a chance to look back on her work.

“The best of it has been seeing black women who I met when I first put on the first Black Women Leadership Conference in 2016, and see them now accomplish goals that they had a couple years ago,” Madison said. “To see those women in new positions, new jobs, now having families, married, or left their jobs like I did and started businesses.”

Madison said the center is always looking for new volunteers.

