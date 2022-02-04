Program allowing parents to view children in NICU gets upgrade

MADISON, Wis. — A couple of new parents may not be able to always see their newborn daughter in person, but they’re grateful to always see her in another way.

Kirsten Steinke’s daughter Morgan was born three months premature in January. Since then, Morgan has been in the neonatal intensive care unit at SSM Hospital – St. Mary’s.

Steinke and her husband are able to see their daughter just about any time they want via St. Mary’s Angel Eye technology. While there’s no audio, a video camera provides a high-quality live stream of baby Morgan, allowing her parents and family members to check in whenever and wherever they want.

“Knowing we needed that but feeling the angst of leaving our daughter was a really tough challenge for us to balance, and we are extremely grateful not only to know that she’s in great care but that when we leave we still are able to not interact with her but feel like we are a part of her care,” Steinke said.

SSM Health has had the Angel Eye technology for roughly five years but just upgraded it to include a better camera that doesn’t require wheeling in a separate cart for every use.

Nurses said mothers who pump while using the Angel Eye from home produce more milk.

