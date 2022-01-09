Processional planned for former Beloit fire chief who died Saturday

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – A procession honoring a former Beloit fire chief is scheduled for Sunday night.

Brad Liggett, 55, died suddenly on Saturday, officials said. Liggett served with the Beloit Fire Department for over 30 years and was fire chief for 16 years. He moved to Freeport, Ill. in July of 2019 to become that city’s fire chief.

Liggett will be escorted from Beloit Memorial Hospital to the Daley, Murphy, Wisch & Associates Funeral Home at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The processional is scheduled to travel south on Prairie Avenue, then eastbound on Cranston Road.

The westbound lanes of Cranston Road will be blocked between Shopiere Road and the funeral home during the procession.

