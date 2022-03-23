Procession honors former Cambridge assistant fire chief

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — A former Cambridge assistant fire chief got a final escort past the village’s fire station on Tuesday, days after the fire department announced his death.

Over the weekend, the Cambridge Fire Department announced the death of Second Assistant Chief Randy North. North had been with the department for more than 20 years.

Tuesday evening, several fire engines escorted North’s body past the fire station and through Cambridge. A funeral has been set for April 2 at Cambridge High School.

The fire department said North died in the line of duty but did not provide further details about his death.

