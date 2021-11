Procession honors fallen Rock Co. deputy

by Site staff

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Law enforcement officials took part in a procession Thursday for a fallen Rock County deputy.

Bradley Kaderly died unexpectedly two weeks ago. For more than 16 years, he was a member of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaderly was buried Thursday at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

