Procession honors Evansville firefighter who died last week

by Kyle Jones

EVANSVILLE, Wis. – The Evansville community honored Christopher Augustin with a procession Saturday.

Augustin, who served as a firefighter in Evansville, died unexpectedly last week.

Augustin started working with the Evansville Community Fire District and Evansville Police in 2013.

He also spent time with the Bellville Fire Department.

