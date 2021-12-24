Prize winner donates to Middleton’s Transplant House

MIDDLETON, Wis. — It should come as no surprise that a man willing to donate a kidney to a stranger would also donate prize money.

That’s exactly what 66-year-old Mark Scotch did in Middleton Thursday morning.

Scotch, who lives in Plover, won USA Today’s Human Triumph of the Year Award after riding his bike 1,500 miles to Louisiana earlier this year to raise awareness for organ donation.

The newspaper heard about his work and he was nominated as a finalist before winning the award this month.

Scotch decided to donate the $1,250 prize to Middleton’s restoring Hope Transplant House.

“If you’re healthy enough to donate, you’re healthy enough to live on one kidney, so a lot of this ride is just to prove that hey you can donate a life, possibly save a life, probably save a life, and still go back to what you were doing and your old lifestyle,” he said.

The Transplant House has helped people from nearly every state and eight countries.

Scotch is planning even longer bike rides next year to raise awareness. To follow his journey, click here.

