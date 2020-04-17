Prison worker facing charge related to double escape, officials say

by Tabatha Wethal

PORTAGE, Wis. — A worker at the Portage prison where two men escaped Thursday is facing charges related to the escape, officials said Friday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Holly M. Zimdahl, who was a civilian kitchen worker at the Columbia Correctional Institution, is facing a tentative charge of party to the escape. Detectives arrested Zimdahl, of rural Pardeeville, Thursday night.

On Thursday, law enforcement members responded to the report of two men escaping the maximum-security prison. Local, state and federal agencies began searching for escapees 46-year-old Thomas Deering and 37-year-old James Newman. The inmates started their escape from at 4:25 a.m. and were over both fences at 4:35 a.m.

The pair was taken into custody Friday at a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois. An employee of Miss Carly’s posted about the incident on Facebook, saying two men showed up at the shelter’s doors “shivering, frozen, wearing prison issue sweats and thermal shirts.”

Newman and Deering were apprehended without incident at 8:37 a.m. Friday after a citizen recognized them from wanted pictures.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said investigators believe a vehicle picked up Deering and Newman at 5:54 a.m. Thursday morning at the Poynette Piggly Wiggly and traveled south on Highway 51 leaving Poynette. The investigative team is still trying to locate the vehicle.

“Our focus is finding everyone that helped them escape from both inside and outside of the prison,” Brandner said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, additional arrests are expected.

“I want to thank Miss Carly’s in Rockford, Illinois for being brave and calling police while keeping the suspects there. These two individuals were very dangerous suspects and we are thankful nobody was hurt during their escape and arrest,” Brandner said.

