Prison worker charged in Columbia County inmate escape pleads not guilty
PORTAGE, Wis. — The prison worker charged with helping two inmates escape from Columbia Correctional Institution back in April has pleaded not guilty.
Holly Zimdahl, 46, faces three felony charges in the case: two counts of party to escape and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.
Zimdahl was a civilian working in the prison kitchen when she helped James Newman and Thomas Deering escape.
Detectives found two cell phones, $1,400 in cash and a handwritten note about where to buy electric fence cutters during a search of her car.
Zimdahl claims she cooperated because she and her daughter were threatened.
A trial date has not been set yet.
