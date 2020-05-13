Princeton Club preparing to re-open gym locations

The Princeton Club

MADISON, Wis. — The Princeton Club has prepared to re-open its gym locations soon.

The fitness facility sent members a “re-opening playbook” Tuesday that includes cleaning and disinfection information.

Exercise equipment has been spaced out to allow for physical distancing, and one-way traffic markings are placed on the floor.

Members will have access to anti-bacterial wipes and can carry their own disinfectant spray bottle and towel with them during their workout instead of sharing those items.

