Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Prince William has as defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Meghan

Paul Grover FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has as defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

In comments made during a visit Thursday to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace’s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

