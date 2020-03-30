Price gouging increasing across state, BBB says

Most of the price gouging is happening on items like toilet paper, non-perishables and disinfectants

MADISON, Wis. — The Better Business Bureau and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have received numerous complaints against retailers who are price gouging across Wisconsin.

According to a recent report put out by DATCP, many of the cases of price gouging are for items like toilet paper, Lysol products, N95 masks, rice and other non-perishables.

Tiffany Schultz, the regional director for Southwest Wisconsin’s Better Business Bureau, said not only are items being inflated in their original packaging but people are “breaking up a package of toilet paper and selling it per roll. For example $6 per roll which would make a four roll package $24. Another item I saw were $2 masks going for $20.”

According to Schultz, prices cannot inflate more than 15 percent of the pre-emergency price unless the stores’ supplier increases the price.

If you notice price gouging happening at a store near you, you can file a complaint with the BBB and DATCP who can order them to cease and desist. DATCP has put out cease and desist orders to a number of stores including Dollar Tree, El Rey Foodmart, Walgreen, Cermak, Menard’s among others.

“It is illegal in the state of Wisconsin,” Schultz said. “It’s not fair, it’s unethical, it’s untrusting. If you are going to price gouge in a time of need, consumers are going to remember that and they’re not going to want to come back and do business with you.”

Once a complaint is filed, Schultz said someone from the BBB will reach out to the company.

“The company is asked to respond back to the BBB, addressing the issues stated in the complaint. If no response is received, BBB will follow up. After 30 days the complaint is closed out, and reported to the business’s public BBB profile,” Schultz said. “In regards to price gouging, we are also sharing this information with other state and federal law enforcement agencies as necessary.”

