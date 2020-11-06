‘Pretty rare’: Madison firefighters save woman from car submerged in lake

MADISON, Wis. – On the job, firefighters never know what they’re going to walk into, but Engine 10’s training and instincts saved a life.

“Every day is different,” Lt. Will Yackel said. “It’s never the same two days in a row.”

Firefighter James Kidd said he’s never responded to a call like the one Saturday night.

“Not a water rescue, with someone in the back of the car, no definitely not,” Kidd said.

Engine 10 got to the Warner Park Boat Launch about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The four member crew found a car becoming submerged in water about 30 to 40 feet off the dock.

“Seconds definitely count in that situation,” Kidd said. “The car was just about under water when we got here, so we had to act fast.”

They couldn’t wait for the typical lake rescue team to arrive.

“We have a lake rescue team, and normally they’re positioned so well to handle calls like that. It’s just rare that a call like that happens that imminent,” Yackel said. “It’s pretty rare for something like that to happen.”

They swam out, and firefighter Caluster Buie got to the car first.

“The door refused to open,” Buie said. But through an open window, he was able to grab hold of the unresponsive woman in the back of the car by an arm and leg.

“That’s when I became scared — scared I wouldn’t find her head,” Buie said.

Once he did, Yackel helped pull her out and get her back to shore.

“It’s not something we’re particularly trained for, and everyone did an amazing job and did what they needed to do and were safe about it, and we made a difference,” Yackel said.

The lake rescue team arrived and searched to make sure no one else was in the vehicle. Madison police helped get the woman on the dock and the crew started CPR until they felt a pulse. Medic 3 provided advanced life support and the woman was taken to the hospital.

“It’s just part of our job, and we save lives,” Kidd said. “It’s always a good feeling no matter how many times you do it.”

“Other times, we get to a place and the victim is already gone, there’s nothing we can do, but here we had a chance to reverse that,” Buie said. “I feel like this is now sacred land.”

The fire department isn’t sure how the car got into the water, but Madison police are investigating. An MPD spokesperson said there is no sign of anything suspicious.