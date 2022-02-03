Pretrial hearing held for Mineral Point women charged in 13-year-old’s death

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A pretrial hearing was held Thursday for two Mineral Point women charged in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old girl who was in their care.

Alexis Barry and her mother Laurie Barry were caring for Selah Kaden when the girl died. Kaden’s parents, who live in North Carolina, sent her to live in Mineral Point with the Barrys after she had behavioral problems.

The families had become close when they lived in Madison.

Online court records show the hearing focused on trial procedures, jury selection and COVID-19 policies, among other items.

The womens’ trial is expected to start on April 28. They both face one felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide – party to a crime.

