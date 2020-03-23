Pressure mounts on Evers to delay Wisconsin spring election

MADISON, Wis. — Pressure on Gov. Tony Evers to postpone Wisconsin’s spring election is mounting due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Civil rights and voting rights groups are planning a conference call with reporters on Monday to demand that Evers issue an emergency order delaying the April 7 election.

The groups include the League of Women Voters, the Milwaukee branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera.

Nearly 400 people in Wisconsin had tested positive for the disease as of Sunday. Four state residents have died from it.

