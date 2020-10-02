President Trump’s Wisconsin rallies in question as flight restrictions at airports for planned visits are lifted

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Flight restrictions on the two Wisconsin airports where President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday have been canceled after the president tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the National Business Aviation Association, a presidential notice for two hangars in Janesville and Green Bay has been canceled.

On Thursday, Trump’s campaign announced he planned to visit Janesville for a campaign rally on Saturday. The president also has a rally in Green Bay scheduled for later that day.

Trump’s campaign has not confirmed that the two rallies have been canceled, but Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19, “will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

CDC guidelines say that anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus should isolate for at least 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

