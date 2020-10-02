President Trump’s Janesville campaign rally canceled following positive COVID-19 test

Scott Olson/Getty Images

JANESVILLE, Wis. — President Trump’s Janesville campaign rally scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.

The president tested positive for the coronavirus overnight.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore confirmed with News 3 Now that the event is canceled. News 3 Now has reached out to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office to confirm additional details.

Trump was originally scheduled to deliver remarks at Janesville Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

