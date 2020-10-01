President Trump visit to La Crosse canceled for Saturday

News comes after La Crosse's mayor asked President Trump to cancel scheduled visit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – President Trump’s Make America Great Again rally will not happen in La Crosse, according to multiple sources from News 3 Now affiliate WKBT-TV.

La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner confirmed to WKBT that Air Force One will not make its scheduled stop Saturday in La Crosse for a planned rally.

Turner said the president canceled the rally because the airport’s lease didn’t allow for such an event to be held there.

Mayor Tim Kabat voiced concerns about the president’s visit on CNN on Thursday morning. There is no word on whether the mayor’s request to cancel is the reason for the change.

A CNN content producer told WKBT the Trump rally is moving from La Crosse to Janesville.

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no update on the time and location.

