President Trump touts past economic gains, misleads on coronavirus during Oshkosh speech

Amy Reid

OSHKOSH, Wis. — President Donald Trump took advantage of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, not coming to Wisconsin for the Democratic National Convention, giving a speech to supporters in Oshkosh on Monday.

.@realDonaldTrump starts out his Oshkosh speech saying the crowd can call this a peaceful protest so they can do whatever they want. He says this is the most important election, more so than 2016. @WISCTV_News3 #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) August 17, 2020

Signs on either side of the stage read “Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!” and the president spent a portion of the speech touting his record on the economy and trade.

“We replaced probably the worst trade deal ever, NAFTA, with the brand new USMCA, which puts us right at the top,” he told the crowd. “And now Canada and Mexico are doing what’s right for our country.”

He didn’t stop at what he’s done. He also took digs at Joe Biden and the Obama administration’s handling of H1N1.

“Swine Flu though, look at his ratings in Gallup, check them out, they gave them really bad ratings,” Trump said.

News 3 Now was unable to find the poll to which Trump was referring.

Trump said, inaccurately, that the U.S. has better numbers than almost all other countries in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the speech began, his supporters told News 3 Now he’s doing the best he can at managing the response.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” said Barbara Avery, a retired school teacher in Oshkosh. “We have to remember something – put yourself in his place. What would you do? How could you make it better? And most people don’t have any answer for that one.”

Avery said she voted for him in 2016, and she’s voting for him again because she thinks he’s kept his promises.

Robert Wilcox, another supporter who lives in Oshkosh, said he likes the tax cuts, but more so he still feels the same way about Trump as he did in 2016.

“I was very upset with President Obama,” he said. “I’m a Christian, and when I prayed to God I prayed for a president who would speak the truth, show the lies of the media, and be not hurt by their attacks, and that’s what I got.”

Both said they were confident Trump can get the country back to where it was, and his campaign staff said he’s already started.

“President Trump’s already shown he can get the economy back to where it was before the coronavirus,” said Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign’s press communications director. “You’ve seen 9.3 million jobs come back on board in three months here in the United States.”

That 9.3 million number reflects people returning to jobs they were previously laid off from during the pandemic, but Trump’s campaign said tax cuts and deregulation built the base for businesses being in a position to reopen.

.@realDonaldTrump ended his rally in Oshkosh talking about voting and the post office. He encourages supporters to vote absentee or go to the polls. “The only way we’re going to lose is if the election is rigged, remember that.” This is not true. @WISCTV_News3 #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) August 17, 2020

Trump wrapped up his speech encouraging his supporters to vote, in person or absentee.

“We have to win the election,” he said. “We can’t play games. Get out and vote. Do those beautiful absentee ballots. Or just make sure your vote gets counted. Make sure because the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

In his speech Trump also confirmed that he will be accepting the nomination during the Republican National Convention from the White House, which the ethics office said is permitted under the Hatch Act.

