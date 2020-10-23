President Trump to visit West Salem 1 week ahead of Election Day

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WEST SALEM, Wis. — President Donald Trump is returning to Wisconsin next week for yet another campaign rally in the battleground state.

Trump plans to host a rally at MotorSports Management Company in West Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to an event page on his campaign site. Door are expected to open at 1 p.m., and the president is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

The planned visit will be Trump’s sixth visit since August. Trump will visit Waukesha on Saturday for another rally.

