President Trump to visit Kenosha on Monday

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

KENOSHA, Wis. — President Donald Trump will spend the night before the election at a rally in Kenosha.

Monday’s “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will start at 7 p.m. at the Kenosha Regional Airport.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m.

More information at the event can be found at this link.

President trump will also visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan on Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.