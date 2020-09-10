President Trump to host ‘Great American Comeback Event’ in Marathon County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MOSINEE, Wis. — President Donald Trump will be returning to Wisconsin next week as part of his reelection campaign.

The “Great American Comeback Event” will be held at Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Those interested in registering for general admission tickets can click here.

Trump visited Kenosha earlier this month following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

