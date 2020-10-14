President Trump to hold Janesville rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Trump campaign has released more information on President Donald Trump’s visit to Janesville on Saturday.

The Make America Great Again rally will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport on 1130 West Enterprise Dr. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the actual event starting at 6 p.m.

According to the Trump campaign website, those in attendance will be given a temperature check, access to hand sanitizer and masks which attendees will be instructed to wear.

Trump was originally scheduled to stop in Janesville earlier in the month before contracting COVID-19. The president’s doctor said Trump has since tested negative for the virus on consecutive days.