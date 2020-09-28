President Trump to campaign in La Crosse, Green Bay this week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

LA CROSSE, Wis. — President Donald Trump will visit La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday for two back-to-back campaign stops.

According to Trump’s campaign site, the president will deliver remarks at La Crosse Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors are expected to open at 12:30 p.m.

Trump will then travel to Green Bay where he’s scheduled to deliver a campaign speech at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at 6 p.m. Doors are expected to open at 3 p.m.

Within the past two months Trump has visited multiple cities throughout the battleground state, including Oshkosh, Kenosha and Mosinee.

