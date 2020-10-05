President Trump to leave Walter Reed Medical Center

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

Source says next 48 hours are crucial for Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to leave Walter Reed Hospital just days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet shared Monday afternoon, the president said he’s “feeling really good.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday afternoon.

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

