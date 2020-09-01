President Trump talks to Big Ten Commissioner about ‘immediately starting up Big Ten football’

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had a very productive conversation with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren about ‘immediately starting up Big Ten football.’

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Last month the Big Ten announced it will postpone the fall sports season.

Yesterday The Athletic announced that Warren did not make the decision to postpone the fall sports season, instead Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the season.

BREAKING – The Big Ten voted 11-3 to postpone its season, as learned by @NicoleAuerbach. On August 11, the Big Ten became the first of the Power 5 conferences to postpone the fall college football season. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 31, 2020

There have been multiple reports of Big Ten football starting around Thanksgiving or in January.

There has been no official decision made to restart the season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.