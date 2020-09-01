President Trump talks to Big Ten Commissioner about ‘immediately starting up Big Ten football’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had a very productive conversation with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren about ‘immediately starting up Big Ten football.’
Last month the Big Ten announced it will postpone the fall sports season.
Yesterday The Athletic announced that Warren did not make the decision to postpone the fall sports season, instead Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the season.
There have been multiple reports of Big Ten football starting around Thanksgiving or in January.
There has been no official decision made to restart the season.
