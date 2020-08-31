President Trump says without him, ‘there would be no Kenosha right now’

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump claimed on social media on Monday morning that without his help, “there would be no Kenosha right now.”

Trump tweeted that also without him, there would have “been great death and injury” in the city where a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back seven times, paralyzing him. Two days after the shooting, amid protests in the city, two demonstrators were shot and killed allegedly by a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois.

During a news conference in Kenosha on Monday afternoon, Wisconsin National Guard Major General Paul Knapp said the process for requesting and receiving help from the Guard is between governors.

Knapp declined to comment on the president’s tweet saying “it wouldn’t be appropriate” for Knapp to comment on Trump’s tweets.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said Monday that Trump’s tweet is a “false statement.”

Trump says he is still coming to Wisconsin on Tuesday despite Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes asking for him not to.

On Sunday, Evers asked Trump to reconsider his planned visit to Kenosha in the wake of protests and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Evers said it is the job of elected officials to “lead by example and be a calming presence,” and said it is “not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.