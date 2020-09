President Trump in Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement, tour damage

KENOSHA, Wis. — President Donald Trump is in Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement officers and survey damage done during protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

