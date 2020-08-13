President Trump expected to return to Wisconsin next week

OSHKOSH, Wis. — President Donald Trump is expected to return to Wisconsin next week.

The Trump campaign has yet to make an official announcement regarding the trip, but Trump himself mentioned the visit during a “TELE-Rally” with Wisconsin voters Wednesday.

A GOP official confirmed the trip with WLUK-TV and said the president will likely visit Oshkosh on Monday, which would also be the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

The stop would be Trump’s second time in northeast Wisconsin this year, as he toured the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard earlier in the summer.

