President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Nikki Haley kicking off Night 1 of Republican National Convention

Site staff by Site staff

President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Nikki Haley are among the speakers for Night 1 of the Republican National Convention.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.