President Trump coming to Milwaukee to launch ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition
MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump will be coming to Milwaukee next week for the launch of his “Catholics for Trump” coalition.
According to Trump’s campaign website, the event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 19 and will take place at the Wisconsin Center on 400 West Wisconsin Avenue.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
