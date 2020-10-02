President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter late Thursday night. The President’s top aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive earlier on Thursday. President Trump had tweeted just hours earlier that he and the First Lady were starting their “quarantine process.” It’s unclear what that quarantine process will look like now that they have both tested positive.

The White House doctor said early Friday morning that President Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after testing positive for the virus.

The President has two campaign trips scheduled for Wisconsin on Saturday: one in Green Bay and one in Janesville. Neither have been canceled as of 12:03 a.m. Friday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

It’s unclear whether the President was positive for COVID-19 during his visit to Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday. CBS3 in Duluth reports thousands of supporters attended the rally.

The President is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people nationwide.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.