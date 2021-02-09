President Biden to visit Milwaukee next week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Evan Vucci President Joe Biden waves to reporters as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington.

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee next week, marking his first visit to the state since taking office.

Biden’s visit is scheduled for Feb. 16, the same day as the state’s spring primary election.

The White House announced Biden’s visit Tuesday morning. The purpose of Biden’s visit is unclear.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

