President Biden orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Bob Dole

by Kyle Jones

Lawrence Jackson FILE - Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Sunday, President Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday, in honor of Bob Dole.

Dole died on Sunday at the age of 98.

The Kansas native served in World War II and was Gerald Ford’s running mat in 1976.

Dole served as a Senator from 1969 to 1996 and was the Republican Leader of the Senate for 11 years. He also served in the House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969.

He was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton.

In a statement, Biden remembered his friendship with Dole.

“Bob was a man to be admired by Americans,” Biden said. “He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor.”

