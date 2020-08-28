President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. meets with Assembly Speaker on race

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Boys & Girls Club of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson says he met with Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Johnson says it was a “very candid” conversation about the challenges Black people face in Wisconsin, including some immediate steps for action.

Update on Conservation with Speaker Robin Voss: Had a very cadid conversation with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this… Posted by Michael Johnson on Thursday, August 27, 2020

“We agreed on some issues and differed on others,” Johnson wrote, “The conversation ended with some immediate action steps, whcih I hope will begin some dialogue and a process to address concerns of local youth and the community.”

In the last week, protesters have called on the State Legislature to meet to discuss a number of police accountability measures, including banning no-knock warrants and a “Hands Up” law that would punish officers who shoot people who are unarmed.

Gov. Tony Evers has called the Legislature into a special session, scheduled to begin Monday.

Johnson says he hopes lawmakers will continue to listen to the voices of people across the state to bring meaningful change.

“We look forward to working with Speaker Vos, Governor Evers, local legislatures, and grassroots community leaders to discuss the issues Black Wisconsinites are advocating for throughout the State,” Johnson wrote.

Earlier in the week, Johnson was among several community leaders who spoke to a group of protesters, trying to keep things peaceful and calling the property damage committed by some in the group a “distraction” from the group’s ultimate goals.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.