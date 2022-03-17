Prepare for potentially messy Friday morning commute, Streets Division says

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division is warning drivers to plan ahead Friday morning as the city prepares for a potential snowy mix to impact the morning commute.

City officials said they’ll have crews out on the city’s main roadways if and when snow begins to accumulate on the roads. The city’s main thoroughfares — which include roads around schools hospitals and city bus routes — will be cleared throughout the storm as needed.

While recent warm temperatures will help the snow melt, officials said the wet, slushy mix can still make it difficult to drive.

Residential roads will not be plowed until and unless there’s three or more inches of snow and the storm is near its end.

