Preparations nearly done for this weekend’s Madison Marathon

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Preparations are almost done for the Madison Marathon this Sunday.

Along with the full marathon, there will also be a half marathon, 10K and 5K run.

The marathon begins at 7 a.m., while the half marathon begins at 7:10 and the 10K and 5K begin at 7:30.

Last year, the marathon was not held in person or virtually due to the pandemic, and organizers are excited to be back.

“The fact that we are here together again, we’re racing together, we’re bringing some many people into our city, it’s a really big deal,” Sara Klemme, the president of Madison Festivals, said. “It’s really fun to be a part of that and a part of that energy.

More than 500 participants have signed up for the race, and spots are still available for the half marathon and 5K.

Runners can sign up for those races on Saturday at the Monona Terrace.

For more details, visit the event’s website.

